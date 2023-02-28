Federated Media is a media company comprised of Radio, Content Marketing, and Digital Solutions in Northern Indiana.

One of our six Fort Wayne radio stations is now welcoming applications for a General Sales Manager for WBYR 98.9 The Bear, Fort Wayne’s ROCK Station. This top-rated station is ready for a head coach to jump in and grow the revenue to its full potential in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Federated Media Fort Wayne provides a unique growth-oriented environment focused on providing solutions for our clients, including radio, content marketing, and event marketing.

The sales teams have comprehensive resources and capabilities including our partnership with The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) Talent Focused Management, the Radio Advertising Bureau, AdMall, Nielsen, Upland (formerly Second Street), and more.

About the job:

We’re looking for that leader who is a “Multiplier”. Someone who trusts and empowers their teammates and then turns the team’s talent into performance.

GSM Responsibilities:

• LEAD.

To lead and coach a team of Account Executives who sell radio, content marketing, event sponsorships.

• COACH.

Guide Account Executives using the sales principles and playbook of The Center for Sales Strategy and Talent Focused Management in order to develop and grow AEs, win new business, and exceed revenue budgets.

• CULTURE.

Engage the sales team in a way that fosters an expectation of high-performance, winning, positivity, and fun.

• COACH.

Spend time with Account Executives in the field to provide coaching opportunities and attend client meetings to enhance account relationships.

• RECRUIT.

Attract, hire and develop new sales talent who thrive in a fast-paced, “get stuff done” culture.

• COACH.

Provide on-going, personalized coaching for each AE based on their unique set of talents.

• COMMUNICATE.

Open and honest 2-way communication and collaboration with leadership, peers, direct reports and other departments.

• COACH.

Retain and grow each Account Executive to reach their full potential.

Here are quotes from current Sales team members and what they say about why they like working for Federated Media:

• “REAL money, REAL freedom”

• Uncapped commissions. There are no limits on what you can achieve / earn.

• Opportunity to make a real impact in our local community (both local businesses and non-profits/causes)

• Opportunity and access to resources to be as innovative and creative as needed to help solve business/community needs.

• A company that doesn’t just talk “culture”,but walks it.

• Family-owned company.

• Outstanding benefits that don’t cost a fortune.

• Opportunity to create ideas that seriously impact local businesses.

• Representing the largest radio audiences in the market with engaged listeners that respond to advertising offers.

• Offering solutions that actually work!

• Leadership that allows us to soar with our strengths, empower us and consistently provide training and tools to make us better.

• Working remote and setting your own schedule.

• Pay potential – the ability to make a six-digit income.

• Unlimited PTO

• You can be creative and work on things you’re passionate about.

• Every day is different… (you won’t get bored).

• Work alongside key decision makers in the community (small business owners) to help make a difference.

• Solid and continuing training opportunities.

• Resources available to help enhance selling ability (Nielsen, Second Street, Sales Plays)

• Producers and on-air talent willing to help and support.

Read our blogs, watch our culture video, and you’ll see how “WE… MOVE… PEOPLE”.

https://www.federatedmedia.com/our-culture/

Minimum Qualifications:

• Possess a strong leadership mindset, along with motivational and sales skills with a proven track record of success.

• Highly organized and able to multi-task in an extremely fast-paced environment.

• Ability to communicate effectively.

Benefits:

• Unlimited PTO

• 401k and 401k-match

• Health, dental, vision

Please complete our online talent assessment and receive a FREE Top Talent Report that outlines your top five sales management talents!

Online talent assessment can be found HERE or at this link –

https://olc.thecenterforsalesstrategy.com/interview/did/bfeafadc-2f73-4eac-940a-be3387993b01/type/MTA

You can stop, save and return to the assessment at your convenience. Once we receive the results, we will contact you within 5 business days if we decide to move forward to a personal interview.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!