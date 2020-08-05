New Urban Alternative On The Way in Texas

KTSU Public Radio is launching Urban Alternative The Vibe this fall from the campus of Texas Southern University. The station will target Millennials and Gen-Z with a mix of Hip Hop, R&B and Neo-Soul. Funding for the station is from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“90.9FM KTSU Radio has dominated the public radio spectrum for nearly 50 years and plans to raise the bar by filling a void in the Houston market with not only chart-topping music, but rising local and national artists, live and virtual performances and events, thoughtful programming, community outreach and an urban news perspective,” said KTSU General Manager Ernest Walker. “Most importantly, The Vibe will carry on the KTSU legacy of empowering and providing opportunities for TSU students and alumni, all while serving the community.”

KTSU Radio has pulled together an all-star team of professionals to ensure the station’s success. Houston favorite and former host of 97.9 The Box’s Madd Hatta Morning Show, Madd Hatta joins KTSUs The Vibe as its new Content Director. His 30-year career in music and radio includes a 20-year run as Houston’s most popular morning show host.

He is joined by the newly appointed Marketing and Community Engagement Director Holly Charles, whose community outreach as publicist, author, playwright, speaker on the African Diaspora and social equality, and philanthropist will compliment Hatta’s decades of radio expertise and appeal as hometown hero.

Rounding out the expert team is proud TSU alum, multi-award-winning journalist and News and Digital Media Coordinator Nakia Cooper. Cooper’s edgy, no-nonsense approach to journalism will brand the station as ground zero for trending urban news in entertainment, sports, politics, social justice and more.