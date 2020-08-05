Le Batard Apologies For Twitter Poll

ESPN’s syndicated radio star Dan Le Batard has apologized for a Twitter poll that asked the question if it was funny that Orlando magic forward Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL after being the first NBA player to stand during the NBA season.

Isaac stood as teammates and opponents kneeled during the national anthem last week. During a weekend game, Isaac suffered a devastating ACL tear that will keep him out of action for the season and into the next NBA season. The poll has since been deleted and here’s Le Batard’s follow-up apology.