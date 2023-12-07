SBS President Albert Rodriguez Announces Sudden Resignation

Spanish Broadcasting System’s President and COO Albert Rodriguez announced his resignation from the company during its 2023 Q3 earnings call late Thursday morning. The unexpected move comes during what is already a time of upheaval for SBS, who saw revenue fall 7.8% in Q3 as the Hispanic-focused broadcaster tries to divest its TV arm.

While not giving a specific reason for the resignation, Rodriguez says the decision came with much though and consideration. He will remain with SBS as a Senior Advisor during the transition period.

Rodriguez has been with SBS for the past 24 years, where he served as General Sales Manager for SBS’ Miami radio cluster and then GM for its Miami television stations before rising to Chief Revenue Officer for the entire SBS TV division. Rodriguez assumed the role of COO in May, and 2021, he expanded his responsibilities by taking on the additional title of President from CEO and Chairman Raúl Alarcón, Jr.

Radio Ink will update this story as more details become available.