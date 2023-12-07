Why Brands Need Audio As A Lure For Holiday Shoppers

As the holiday shopping season intensifies, trends show a significant shift towards online retail’s convenience and variety. However, as consumers remain cautious about spending and insist on the best value for money, brands should be leveraging audio’s trust.

In an Audacy study, 73% of consumers cited the ease of shopping from any location as a compelling reason to shop online. 72% of consumers have utilized apps like eBay and Amazon for their purchases, while 55% turned to other online retailers such as Wayfair and Macy’s. Additionally, the option to order online and pick up in-store remains popular, with 36% of shoppers opting for this hybrid method.

As 84% of consumers surveyed stay mindful of their online expenditures, audio advertising has emerged as a trusted medium for influencing purchase decisions. Radio and podcasts, in particular, have gained consumer trust, with 90% of trend-seekers placing confidence in these platforms. Audio ads have been instrumental in addressing shopping hesitations, with 20% of audio listeners acknowledging that these ads could sway their buying choices within a three-month window.

The influence of audio extends to brand loyalty and repeat purchases as well, with 86% of consumers likely to spend more on products advertised via radio or podcasts. Additionally, 81% tend to make repeat purchases after hearing ads on these platforms. Audio advertising has proven to be a reliable channel for brand communication, marrying product information with the emotional aspects of brand trust and affinity.