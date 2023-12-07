Cumulus Promotes Paras To Regional VP With CT Oversight

Cumulus Media is raising Providence cluster GM Holly Paras to Regional Vice President, adding oversight of the company’s three New London, CT, stations. Paras has been with Cumulus Providence for sixteen years, first as Director of Sales, then as GM. Her prior experience includes roles as National Sales Manager for Providence stations WHJY, WSNE, and WWBB, as well as an Account Executive for Katz Radio Group in New York City in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

In New London, Cumulus Media’s portfolio includes WMOS, WQGN, and WXLM-AM. The Providence cluster features WPRO-AM/WEAN-FM, WPRO, WPRV-AM, WWKX, and WWLI.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Dave Milner commented, “Holly is an extremely effective and capable leader. Having her lead New London in addition to Providence allows for us to provide enhanced solutions for customers in Rhode Island and Eastern Connecticut.”

Paras added, “I am thrilled to be able to work with the incredible stations and team at Cumulus New London. Together, Cumulus Media’s vibrant brands in these two adjacent markets create a highly effective marketing platform and opportunity for advertisers and community partners.”