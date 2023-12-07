SiriusXM Embraces AI With Some Help From will.i.am

SiriusXM is set to premiere will.i.am Presents the FYI Show, hosted by the producer/performer will.i.am in January 2024. Airing on The 10s Spot, the show will feature a blend of AI innovations, interactive projects, and cultural discussions.

will.i.am Presents the FYI Show will leverage will.i.am’s FYI app, an AI-powered platform intended to Focus Your Ideas, allowing listeners to participate in the show’s community and access exclusive content and interactions. The show promises games, new music, and interviews with influential cultural figures.

The celebrity turn is in step with SiriusXM’s new app and subsequent rebranding, which is heavily leaning on star power.

will.i.am commented, “The FYI Show is a celebration of creators, innovators, and their dreams. Episodes delve into AI-powered projects, exploring the What and the How, while also understanding the passion behind them. At FYI, we provide the right tools, infusing AI to help materialize dreams. An amazing journey awaits us!”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein remarked, “will.i.am is an extraordinary talent who has been at the nexus of entertainment and technology for some time. SiriusXM offers an ideal platform for him to combine these passions and create a cutting-edge show that can showcase his renowned creativity, his insights into trends and much more.”