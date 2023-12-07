Lehigh Valley Public Radio’s Greg Capogna To Retire

Lehigh Valley Public Radio WDIY has announced the retirement of its Executive Director Greg Capogna. With a career spanning almost 50 years in both commercial and public radio, Capogna has been at the helm of WDIY for five years. The search for his successor is underway, with hopes of appointing a new leader by February 2024.

Under Capogna’s leadership, the Allentown-licensed station expanded its digital footprint with the introduction of the WDIY mobile app, an enhanced broadcast signal, and extended on-demand program availability via podcasts.

Throughout his career, Capogna served as Market Manager for Cumulus Media Baton Rouge and Clear Channel South Florida.

WDIY Board Chairwoman Karen El-Chaar said, “Greg has transformed our station. We have a solid financial base and award-winning programs heard in more places than ever. In addition, our music and community programming has never been more vital. He kept us on the air during the pandemic with remote program production and securing additional funding. He leaves us in a powerful position to continue to grow our audience, broaden our programming, and support our mission.”

Capogna added, “After a lifetime in commercial radio, I came to WDIY to embrace Community Public Radio and build on our leading community reputation. I feel good about what we have achieved, and it is time for me to enjoy some family time in New Orleans and hand over a highly successful organization to new leadership.”