SoCast Debuts Digital Sales Platform For Radio’s Largest Groups

After acquiring Franky Media’s AMP suit in February, SoCast has unveiled its latest digital innovation for large radio broadcast companies, SoCast Reach Enterprise. Developed in collaboration with Canadian broadcaster Stingray, the platform is designed to scale digital business.

With 20% of radio’s revenue now coming from digital, Reach Enterprise aims to streamline the digital revenue growth process, by enhancing workflow integration across departments and managing digital sales operations from proposal to delivery that works alongside traditional ad sales.

SoCast Reach Enterprise is compatible with WideOrbit and integrates with all major demand-side platforms like Google and Meta.

Stingray Director of Digital Sales Ryan Shortt commented, “I can attest to the strength of our partnership with SoCast and the capabilities of SoCast Reach Enterprise. A standout moment in our collaboration was the rapid and seamless integration of SoCast’s Delivery Reports at a critical juncture when our previous provider was ceasing operations. This swift action by SoCast was crucial, preventing any potential disruption for our sales team and advertisers.”

SoCast COO Sandy Hurst said, “Every broadcaster is at a different stage of digital transformation. Our goal is to always provide the radio industry, from the enterprise level to start-ups, with solutions to help with their digital revenue transformation, and we keep the strategy one step ahead so that the innovation is already in place when radio broadcasters need it.”