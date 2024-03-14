CRS Sets 2025 Dates, Releases Free Library Of All 2024 Panels

As Country Radio Broadcasters announces the dates for CRS 2025, the group has released session videos, panel handouts, and a photo gallery from this year’s event all for free on its website. Anyone can now catch up on the latest in AI, inclusivity, and strategy in radio and the music industry.

Among the video highlights are all three keynotes, including the CRS Research Presentation “But They Have A Great Personality: On Air Talent and Their Role on All Platforms,” “Leadership, Strategy, & Optimizing Country’s Surge In 2024,” and the standout crowd favorite “Your Brain Is A Liar” featuring Mental Health Advocate Jason Prinzo.

All three “Cycle Of A Song” sessions are featured, with Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall In Love,” Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange,” and Radio Ink‘s February cover star Jelly Roll, discussing the slow burn and grassroots reach of “Son of A Sinner.”

As artificial intelligence was at the center of many panels and conversations, the “AI Interactive Town Hall” with Mike McVay, Fred Jacobs, Buzz Knight, and Zena Burns is posted, with “AI and Identity,” “AI Chat GPT: The Good, The Bad, and The Truth,” and “AI: Work Smarter, Not Harder.”

Viewers can watch CRS Honors featuring the 2024 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee reveal, Humanitarian Award presentations to Kane Brown and Tim Leary, and a special in memoriam performance by The War and Treaty.

In addition, handouts distributed throughout the event are also now available for download.

CRS will return on Wednesday, February 19, running through Friday, February 21, 2025. Registration will open later this year.