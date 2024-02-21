SoCast AMPs Up Digital Reach After Buying Frankly’s Radio Arm

SoCast has announced its acquisition of the AMP radio client from Frankly Media. Triton Digital originally developed the AMP suite before selling it to Frankly in 2019. As such, SoCast clients will now have access to AMP’s digital enhancement products and services.

With this deal, the Toronto-based company expands its reach to over 250 broadcasters and 2,000+ radio stations, including Cumulus Media. Key Frankly personnel will also be included in AMP’s transition. AMP’s tech will be incorporated into both the Engage content management system and the Reach digital ad revenue platform.

With this expansion, SoCast promises an array of new products and enhanced services, including an experienced account team and the introduction of a Rewards system. Last year, the company collaborated with PromoSuite Mail for a new radio-centric webmail distribution product.

CEO Elliott Hurst said, “As on-air engagement and traditional advertising face challenges, our acquisition of Frankly’s AMP radio clients signals a new beginning for radio broadcasters. SoCast is renewing its pledge to empower the radio industry, bringing innovation, and propelling our clients into a digital future.”

COO Sandy Hurst added, “A stronger SoCast means a stronger innovation partner for radio. As on-air listening and ad sales struggle, digital continues to skyrocket. SoCast is here to ensure radio not only competes but thrives in this new era.”