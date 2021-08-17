Sales Leadership Changes For Cumulus Dallas

With D.O.S. Alec Drake retiring this month, Dawn Girocco, Director of Sales for music stations WPLX-FM (Country), KLIF-FM (CHR) and WSCS-FM (Country), is promoted to VP of Sales for the entire 6-station Cumulus cluster.

Before joining Cumulus Dallas in December 2019, Girocco was Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Los Angeles. Prior to that, she was Director of Sales for iHeartMedia-Los Angeles’ Alt 98.7/KYSR-FM and 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles.

Cumulus has also appointed Dean Canter as General Sales Manager for the cluster’s three music stations. Canter joins Cumulus Dallas from iHeartMedia in Riverside where he was Senior Vice President, Sales. Prior to that, Canter was Sales Manager and National Sales Manager for CBS Radio-Los Angeles.

RJ Lane, General Sales Manager for The Ticket/KTCK-AM/FM (Sports), WBAP NewsTalk 820 AM/WBAP-AM (News/Talk), and KLIF 570/KLIF-AM (News/Talk), has been promoted to Director of Sales for those stations, while Steve Holm, Sales Manager, has been promoted to General Sales Manager for Cumulus Dallas’ spoken word stations. Janet Dupree, Digital Sales Manager, Cumulus Dallas, will remain in charge of the station cluster’s digital sales efforts.

Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Dallas/Houston, said: “Dawn Girocco’s vast experience as a DOS and Market Manager made her a great choice to lead our Dallas Sales operation as our new VP of Sales. Dawn is an around-the-clock engaged manager who is accessible to our sellers 24/7. She has earned this opportunity and our sales team will benefit greatly from her leadership.”

Bennett added: “I cannot begin to thank Alec Drake enough for his huge contributions over the years to our organization. He has been an incredible leader – especially through the Covid pandemic. Keeping Cumulus Dallas as the company’s top revenue market has always been our goal and Alec pushed the limits every day to ensure we kept that position. Thank you, Alec, from our entire team!”

Dawn Girocco commented: “It is an honor to lead our outstanding Cumulus Dallas sales team. I have enormous respect for our staff and am fortunate to work with strategic leaders throughout the building that have worked to build a successful culture. Thanks to Alec Drake for all he has done for this cluster. I am very grateful to Dan Bennett, Dave Milner and Mary Berner for this incredible opportunity.”