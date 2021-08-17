WW1 Labor Day Special

Chris Young will host a Westwood One holiday weekend special. ‘Workin Hard Country’ is a two hour special featuring work songs, summertime anthems and current hits from a number of Country Music stars.

The show will feature work songs, summertime anthems, and current hits. Young will be talking to and playing the music of: Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, and Kelsea Ballerini. They will share stories about the jobs they had before they were musicians.

The program is available for download September 4 – 6.