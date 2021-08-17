Mag: The Greatest Station in The World

Listener supported WPKN (89.5 FM) in Bridgeport, CT has caught the eye of The New Yorker magazine. A ‘Talk of the Town’ article calls the station, “The greatest in the world.”

In The Article, David Owen writes, “Depending on when you tune in, you might hear a Stevie Wonder song performed by an all-women jazz septet, or a dozen different covers of the same Bob Marley song, or twenty minutes of Tuvan throat singing, or a totally addictive cut by the group that the founder of Morphine founded before he founded Morphine…Because the shifts are staggered and the playlists are not generated by a corporate algorithm, you can be reasonably certain that, if you hear a song you don’t like, you’ll never have to hear it again.”

“I listen to WPKN every day, and I’m constantly amazed what I hear. The passion and creativity of our programmers is there for the world to hear every minute of the day,” said Valerie Richardson, PD.

The article is timely in that the station is in the midst of a Capital Campaign to move to new studios in downtown Bridgeport.