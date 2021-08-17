Ramsey Launching College Loan Documentary

Ramsey Solutions is releasing its first documentary. ‘Borrowed Future: How Student Loan Debt Is Killing the American Dream’, will premier on streaming platforms October 14.

“The student loan problem is out of control, and it’s messed up millions of lives,” said Dave Ramsey, Host/CEO/Executive Producer. “Smart young people got sucked into a false narrative about what success looks like, and it’s left them paralyzed. It’s time to call the student loan industry what it is: an epic failure.”

The main subjects of the documentary are college graduates who owe between $9,000 and $1 million in student loan debt, a debt-free college graduate, and high schoolers who haven’t yet questioned the norm of student loans.

Watch the trailer HERE.