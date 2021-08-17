IBA Sets Next Webinar

The Independent Broadcasters Association’s next webinar on August 19th is called How Stations Can Engage Listeners with the Syndicated Program 2 Guys Named Chris. The webinar begins at 4PM Eastern. REGISTER

“Adding syndication isn’t just a programming decision; it’s a business decision,” emphasizes Tony Garcia of Global Media Services, the company that syndicates 2 Guys Named Chris. “A successful radio show connects with local audiences, but it doesn’t mean that the show itself has to be local. With few exceptions, syndicated programming has proven ratings results, so stations can feel confident the content will grow and hold an audience.”

“2 Guys Named Chris is a proven ratings winner that our members want to know more about,” said Ron Stone, President of IBA. “This show originates from Dick Broadcasting, a charter IBA member. Tony Garcia is one of the most respected independent syndicators in radio, and IBA members will get his expert insights on how 2 Guys Names Chris has achieved incredible ratings success. The IBA is proud to have this show in our Internal Syndication line-up and available to IBA members on an affordable, non-barter basis.”

2 Guys Named Chris is available to IBA members on a cash basis, and barter is also available. 2 Guys Named Chris targets men across key demographics — Millennials, GenXers, and Boomers. The show is smart, funny, but not silly — okay, sometimes silly – but it’s always entertaining and perfect for stations preferring a content-forward morning show.

Members may register for the webinar