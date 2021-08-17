Here Are Your 2021 Murrow Award Winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association today announced the national winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards. Winners will be recognized at the Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 27 in New York.
Winners of Overall Excellence Awards for Radio include:
-Small Market Radio: WBHM, Birmingham, AL
-Large Market Radio: WLRN News, Coral Springs, FL
-Radio Network: ABC News
There were more than 5,200 entries this year. In May, RTDNA recognized more than 750 winners of the Regional Murrow Awards, which automatically advanced to the national competition.
Here are the radio winners –
Large Market
Breaking News Coverage
Protests against the death of George Floyd and police brutality
KRLD-AM
Dallas, TX
Continuing Coverage
The pandemic’s economic fallout in Oregon
OPB
Portland, OR
Digital
Texas Public Radio Digital Coverage
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio, TX
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot
Georgia Public Broadcasting and Jessye Norman School of the Arts
Atlanta, GA
Excellence in Innovation
COVID Diaries
WDET and Documenting Detroit
Detroit, MI
Excellence in Sound
New Year’s Day Music That Hasn’t Been Heard in 500 Years
KQED
San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Video
Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School
CT Public
Hartford, CT
Excellence in Writing
A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City, MO
Feature Reporting
The Godfather of Clubbing
KUT
Austin, TX
Hard News
Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go
WYPR 88.1 FM
Baltimore, MD
Investigative Reporting
Older and Overlooked
KQED
San Francisco, CA
News Documentary
What the President Knew
WBUR/ON POINT
Boston, MA
News Series
Dying on the Sheriff’s Watch
WBUR
Boston, MA
Newscast
Total Information AM 7 a.m., March 18, 2020
KMOX-AM
St. Louis, MO
Podcast
Motive Season 3
WBEZ Chicago
Chicago, IL
Sports Reporting
As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice
WGBH Educational Foundation
Boston, MA
Small Market
Continuing Coverage
Four Major Wildfires Engulf California’s Central Coast
90.3 KAZU
Monterey Bay Area, CA
Digital
At The Finish Line
WUFT News
Gainesville, FL
Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
KUNR and Noticiero Móvil’s bilingual pandemic coverage
KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno
Reno, NV
Excellence in Innovation
COVID Between the Coasts
WNIN and the University of Evansville
Evansville, IN
Excellence in Sound
High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic
NET
Lincoln, NE
Excellence in Video
Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Charleston, WV
Excellence in Writing
‘He Didn’t Deserve To Die’ State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges
South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Sioux Falls, SD
Feature Reporting
‘Our Moms Have To Talk’: Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
Hard News
Fentress Released
Radio IQ/WVTF
Roanoke, VA
Investigative Reporting
From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About Mount Rushmore Fireworks
South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Sioux Falls, SD
News Documentary
Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Charleston, WV
News Series
Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under Florida’s Baker Act
WFSU Public Media, Health News Florida and USC-Annenberg Center for Health Journalism
Tallahassee, FL
Newscast
Alaska News Nightly, Dec. 2, 2020
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage, AK
Podcast
Brave Little State
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
Sports Reporting
High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic
NET
Lincoln, NE
