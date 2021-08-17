Here Are Your 2021 Murrow Award Winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association today announced the national winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards. Winners will be recognized at the Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 27 in New York.

Winners of Overall Excellence Awards for Radio include:

-Small Market Radio: WBHM, Birmingham, AL

-Large Market Radio: WLRN News, Coral Springs, FL

-Radio Network: ABC News

There were more than 5,200 entries this year. In May, RTDNA recognized more than 750 winners of the Regional Murrow Awards, which automatically advanced to the national competition.

Here are the radio winners –

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage

Protests against the death of George Floyd and police brutality

KRLD-AM

Dallas, TX

Continuing Coverage

The pandemic’s economic fallout in Oregon

OPB

Portland, OR

Digital

Texas Public Radio Digital Coverage

Texas Public Radio

San Antonio, TX

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot

Georgia Public Broadcasting and Jessye Norman School of the Arts

Atlanta, GA

Excellence in Innovation

COVID Diaries

WDET and Documenting Detroit

Detroit, MI

Excellence in Sound

New Year’s Day Music That Hasn’t Been Heard in 500 Years

KQED

San Francisco, CA

Excellence in Video

Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School

CT Public

Hartford, CT

Excellence in Writing

A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19

KCUR 89.3

Kansas City, MO

Feature Reporting

The Godfather of Clubbing

KUT

Austin, TX

Hard News

Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go

WYPR 88.1 FM

Baltimore, MD

Investigative Reporting

Older and Overlooked

KQED

San Francisco, CA

News Documentary

What the President Knew

WBUR/ON POINT

Boston, MA

News Series

Dying on the Sheriff’s Watch

WBUR

Boston, MA

Newscast

Total Information AM 7 a.m., March 18, 2020

KMOX-AM

St. Louis, MO

Podcast

Motive Season 3

WBEZ Chicago

Chicago, IL

Sports Reporting

As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice

WGBH Educational Foundation

Boston, MA

Small Market

Continuing Coverage

Four Major Wildfires Engulf California’s Central Coast

90.3 KAZU

Monterey Bay Area, CA

Digital

At The Finish Line

WUFT News

Gainesville, FL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

KUNR and Noticiero Móvil’s bilingual pandemic coverage

KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno

Reno, NV

Excellence in Innovation

COVID Between the Coasts

WNIN and the University of Evansville

Evansville, IN

Excellence in Sound

High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

NET

Lincoln, NE

Excellence in Video

Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Charleston, WV

Excellence in Writing

‘He Didn’t Deserve To Die’ State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Sioux Falls, SD

Feature Reporting

‘Our Moms Have To Talk’: Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

Vermont Public Radio

Colchester, VT

Hard News

Fentress Released

Radio IQ/WVTF

Roanoke, VA

Investigative Reporting

From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About Mount Rushmore Fireworks

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Sioux Falls, SD

News Documentary

Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Charleston, WV

News Series

Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under Florida’s Baker Act

WFSU Public Media, Health News Florida and USC-Annenberg Center for Health Journalism

Tallahassee, FL

Newscast

Alaska News Nightly, Dec. 2, 2020

Alaska Public Media

Anchorage, AK

Podcast

Brave Little State

Vermont Public Radio

Colchester, VT

Sports Reporting

High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

NET

Lincoln, NE

A full list of winners can be found Here.