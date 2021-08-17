Rick Dees Voice Of Rewind TV

Rick Dees has signed on to be the voice of the Rewind TV network. Nexstar Media Group is launching the digital subchannel September 1.

“Rewind TV will air the TV comedy hits of the 80s, 90s and beyond, so there’s no better personality than Radio and TV personality Rick Dees to be the voice between the hits,” said Sean Compton, President Networks Division.

The radio and pop icon is the host of Rick Dees in the Morning at 102.7 KIIS FM and Hot 92.3 in Los Angeles. He also continues his own syndicated daily radio show, Daily Dees, and the syndicated Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown.