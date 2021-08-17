WBGO Hires CCO

New Jersey public radio station WBGO has hired Stevan Smith as the institution’s first Chief Content Officer. Smith is no stranger to the NYC area as he most recently served as Assistant Program Director at WNYC, and used to work for WBGO.

“Returning to WBGO in the role of Chief Content Officer is the culmination of everything I’ve worked for since I was 19 years old,” said Smith. “Jazz music/radio has remained a constant throughout my journey, and it feels good to come home. It’s time to be great!”

“It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that we are ‘over the moon’ with the news of Stevan Smith’s acceptance. In fact, his re-addition to Team WBGO gives us enormous lift, tantamount to a stage in propelling a rocket into space,” said Steven A. William, President/CEO.