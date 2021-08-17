Bootleg Kev Returns To LA

REAL 92.3 (KRRL-FM) is welcoming ‘The Bootleg Kev Show’ back. United Stations Radio Networks will provide the show to iHeartMedia LA’s, Hip-Hop station.

“We are really excited to welcome Bootleg Kev back on our airwaves in support of his new syndicated venture,” said Doc Wynter, President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia. “Kev left an indelible mark in the minds of hip hop fans in Los Angeles. I know they’ll be happy to hear him on the air again on REAL 92.3.”

The show debuts August 19, weekdays 10 PM – 2 AM.