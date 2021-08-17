Blake New GM WCCM Boston

Costa Media Boston has named Bill Blake as General Manager for WCCM LatinX 103.7. Blake, a partner and co-founder of Costa Media, has been serving as President of Sales for the company.

“My experience in both the local and national station sales will be helpful in executing our strategy, which is key as we launch our first station”, said Blake. “I’m thrilled to embark on this exciting new endeavor and serve the local Hispanic communities, creating new partnerships and offering premium programming that’s been missing for so many years”.

WCCM is Costa Media’s first broadcast radio station.