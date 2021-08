Registration is now open for CRS ’22 set to return in person in Nashville February 23-25, 2022. An Early Bird rate is available through August 18.

The Early Bird rate knocks $100 off of the regular registration cost.

The last summit was streamed because of the pandemic. Streaming will be part of the 2022 program package. CRS ’22 will open Wednesday, February 23rd with the 2nd annual, all-day Streaming Summit.

You can find more information and registration Here.