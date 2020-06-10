KXL Portland Personnel Moves

Promotions and an addition have been announced at FM News 101 KXL. Three news team members are moving up and a new member has been added.

Brett Reckamp, KXL AM/PM Drive News and Traffic Reporter, moves to Co-Anchor of Portland’s Morning News. He is joined by a new addition, Co-Anchor Veronica Carter. She is a former WBBM/WGN Chicago Anchor/Reporter, and former iHeart West Coast Regional ND. Jim Ferretti, KXL Assistant ND has been promoted to ND and Jeremy Scott moves up to full-time AM/PM Drive Traffic Reporter.

“It’s awesome to have such a strong staff and be able to promote from within,”said Bruce Collins, Spoken Word Content Director, Alpha Media Portland. “With the addition of Veronica Carter and the promotion of key personnel, it puts KXL in an extremely strong position.”