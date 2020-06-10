Connoisseur Airs Discussion On Race

Connoisseur Media and WFSB Channel 3 are partnering to deliver a live broadcast about race and justice featuring community leaders in Connecticut. The simulcast, Face The State: A Conversation About Race & Justice in Connecticut, will air live at 7 P.M., Thursday June 11.

The conversation will include Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile, Chief of Police City of Milford, President Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Keith L. Mello, and Assistant United States Attorney Ndidi N. Moses.

“This is a vital topic for our communities, and profoundly important to Connoisseur Media,” said Jeff Warshaw, CEO. “We continue to commit resources to helping our society move forward to a brighter future together.”

The broadcast will be aired on WFSB Channel 3, and on all six Connoisseur radio stations: WPLR 99.1 (Rock), WEZN STAR 99.9 (Hot AC), 94.3 WYBC (Urban Adult Contemporary), WEBE 108 (Adult Contemporary), WICC 600 (News Talk) and 95.9 The Fox (Rock). The broadcast will also be carried on the stations digital platforms.