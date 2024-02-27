Marventano Made EVP In iHeart Government Affairs Changes

As iHeartMedia continues to readjust its leadership structure, changes have come to the radio giant’s Government Affairs team. Most notably, Jessica Marventano has been elevated to Executive Vice President of Government Affairs with another promotion and two hires.

Sara Morris will now step into the role of Vice President of Government Affairs.

Marventano, a seasoned leader within iHeartMedia’s Government Affairs team since 2002 and a board member of the National Association of Broadcasters, alongside Morris, who joined iHeart in 2015 with a diverse background in federal agency and private sector roles, are poised to drive the company’s advocacy efforts forward.

The new hires include David Pigue as Senior Director/Policy Counsel and Sophia Gonzalez as Manager of Government Affairs. These appointments are effective immediately.

Pigue brings his background in advising on a broad spectrum of policy issues, following his tenure with US Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), where he covered technology, telecommunications, and consumer protection. Gonzalez transitions from her role as Deputy Director of Scheduling and Assistant to the Chief of Staff for Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia).

Marventano said, “David and Sophia together bring a wealth of experience in areas of key importance to iHeartMedia that will be of tremendous value to iHeart’s work in Washington on behalf of our more than 860 local radio stations as well as the company’s industry-leading digital and podcasting platforms.”

iHeart CEO Bob Pittman commented, “Our company is deeply appreciative of iHeartMedia’s Government Affairs team and their hard work on behalf of our company as well as on issues of critical importance to the broadcast radio industry. I congratulate Jessica and Sara on their promotions, and welcome David and Sophia to the iHeart team.”