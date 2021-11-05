He’s Back After a Two Year Break

Cadillac Jack, a fixture on the former Kicks1015 in Atlanta for 25 years, will return to the airwaves on The Bear 92.5 Monday. The station is owned by The Georgia Radio Alliance, which is in Zebulon, Georgia, outside of Atlanta.

“I’ve binged Netflix. Not just a particular show, but all of Netflix,” Cadillac Jack said about his two year break. “I have mastered the complexities of the washer and dryer and I’ve learned to become a better dad, husband and friend. It’s time to plug back in and reconnect with country music fans in Atlanta!”

Georgia Radio Alliance President and CEO, Chris Murray: “Caddy will certainly raise the bar at The Bear and in the market, overall. We’re excited to have come to an agreement with him,” Murray said. “The ‘Cadillac Jack’ brand remains very strong in Atlanta.”

Cadillac Jack, whose real name is William Choate, was let go by Cumulus in Atlanta. He then filed a lawsuit against the company for wrongful termination.

Cadillac Jack, often referred to by the informal “Caddy” continued, “The growth and expansion coming very soon to The Bear brand and all of Georgia Radio Alliance is intense,” Caddy said. “I’ve seen the battle plans, I am beyond hungry and I can’t wait to fire the first shot on Monday.”

Georgia Radio Alliance VP/Programming, Kevin Steele: “I worked alongside Caddy for many years at Kicks and know his passion for radio. He’s a fan, first, and he has fostered a relationship with the artists and the listeners that exists with no other country personality in Atlanta and possibly the entire format,” Steele remarked.