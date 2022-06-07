Steve Cochran Joins WLS

WLS-AM 890 welcomes Steve Cochran to Chicago radio. “The Steve Cochran Show,” a new morning talk show will air weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning June 15.

“I’m delighted to welcome Steve to our team, where I know he will bring his wisdom, wit, and political prowess to morning drive,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD. “Our listeners need a place to feel safe to express their opinions while having a destination for entertainment, news, and, of course, conservative conversation.”

“Like thousands of others, I did my homework listening to The Big 89 WLS when I was a kid,” said Cochran. “It’s an honor to say those call letters, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Steve Cochran made Chicago his home after hosting hit radio shows in Minneapolis, L.A., and New York City. After all these years, he’s never been busier, with writing, standup comedy, and podcasts.