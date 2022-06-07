CRB Honors For Trisha Yearwood

The Country Radio Broadcasters has announced that Trisha Yearwood is the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award recipient. The CRB Artist Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual artist or act that, through their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership, has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of country music and country radio.

“Trisha’s career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: Country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist. Undeniably a legend. Let’s celebrate her together on this extraordinary night,” said Kurt Johnson, CRB/CRS Board President.

A musical tribute featuring a surprise performer will be held during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event is set for June 30 at Virgin Hotel Nashville.