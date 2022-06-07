Mercury Awards Ceremony Being Streamed

Creativity will be on display when the 2022 Radio Mercury Awards competition takes center stage June 9. The event, produced by the RAB, will be streamed for free.

The annual Radio Mercury Awards competition draws entries from advertising agencies, production houses, radio stations and educational institutions across the country. The event is set for SONY Hall in New York.

Approximately 21,000 commercials have competed in the Radio Mercury Awards and close to $3.5 million in prizes have been awarded over the past 31 years.

You can listen to the entries and sign up for the stream HERE.