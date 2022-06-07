WTOP Teams With MS Society

“Get on TOP of MS” is a new awareness and donation campaign. WTOP and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater DC-Maryland Chapter are partnering to raise funds for critical MS research.

Multiple Sclerosis has hit home at WTOP, as both WTOP Senior Sports Director, Dave Johnson and WTOP Anchor/Reporter, Mike Murillo have been diagnosed with the disease. The pair will be contributing to the campaign by sharing their stories about how MS has affected them and their families.

“MS look out we are coming after you. We have the community, and we have the support,” said Johnson. “My mom lost her battle to MS in 1979, and now with my WTOP family and the MS Society we are going to finish the fight.”

“I am so thankful to have benefited from new treatments for MS but there is so much still to do including finding ways to repair the damage the disease can cause,” said Murillo. “With your help I truly believe there will soon come a day when we can say there’s a cure for MS!”

“Together with Mike and Dave we wanted to do everything we could to help amplify the critical mission of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society,” said Joel Oxley, GM. “Our hope is that through this partnership we can help those in their journey with MS and work towards a world free of this devastating disease.”