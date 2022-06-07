Multiple Awards For WESA

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, have been honored with awards in several state and regional competitions for journalism excellence. The honors include Edward R. Murrow regional awards, Press Club of Western Pennsylvania awards and Keystone Media Awards.

“The variety of stories recognized reflects our efforts to bring quality journalism to many different newsbeats in Western Pennsylvania” said President and Chief Executive Officer Terry O’Reilly.

“I am extremely proud of and grateful to our newsroom team for these honors and this recognition by our peers in western Pennsylvania journalism,” said Executive Editor Cindi Lash. “These awards are indicative of the strong work our reporters, editors, producers and hosts report and deliver every day to inform our listeners and online readers.”

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation is the parent organization of 90.5 WESA.