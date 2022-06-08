DeSantis Touts Friendship With Rush in Campaign E-Mail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was friends with the late Rush Limbaugh, has sent out a fundraising e-mail touting Rush as an “iconic trailblazer of the modern conservatism movement” and crediting Rush with “helping shape the last 40+ years of conservative politics.”

The e-mail goes on to say that during his last live show February 2, 2021, Rush had this to say about Governor DeSantis: “Have I mentioned lately how much I admire the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis? … He has launched an ambitious crackdown on Big Tech — somebody with the guts to do it. Somebody also not closing down his state because of the COVID virus.”

The e-mail goes on to day that “Frequently commenting on the Governor’s willingness to go toe-to-toe with anyone who dared to tread on the rights and personal liberties of Floridians, Rush recognized Governor DeSantis’s fighting spirit. In that same final broadcast, Rush said Governor DeSantis had what he called an “iron-enforced spine.”

The e-mail, which is signed by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, asks for campaign pledges of $15, $25 or $50.