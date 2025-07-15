SiriusXM Plans The Open 2025 Coverage From Royal Portrush

SiriusXM is preparing for Open Championship Week with plans for 45 hours of live coverage from The 153rd Open, airing July 17–20 from Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland via the satellite broadcaster’s The Open Radio channel.

Live broadcasts begin at 2a ET on Thursday and Friday, and at 4a ET on Saturday and Sunday, continuing through the conclusion of each day’s play. SiriusXM’s coverage is made possible through its rights agreement with The R&A and NBCUniversal, which holds US broadcast rights for The Open.

Programming will include play-by-play and commentary from a team assembled by The R&A, including Marcus Buckland, Sue Thearle, Robert Lee, Dave Farrar, Matt Adams, Sophie Walker, Raymond Burns, Amy Boulden, Paul Eales, and Harry Ewing. SiriusXM contributors Brendon de Jonge and Carl Paulson, along with talkSPORT 2’s Rupert Bell, will also join the coverage.

Each day’s round will be followed by a live post-round show hosted by Chantel McCabe, Jason Sobel, and Taylor Zarzour, providing recaps and previews of the next day’s competition.

The Open Radio will also feature a lineup of original golf programming hosted by past and present major players. Lucas Glover, a competitor in 11 Open Championships and part of this year’s field, will host The Lucas Glover Show on Tuesday night. On Wednesday evening, ANNIKA, hosted by 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, will air, followed by The Rocco Hour with Rocco Mediate.