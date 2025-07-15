Audacy Detroit Finds The Perfect Fillar For WWJ Mornings

Audacy has appointed Chris Fillar as the new morning show co-anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950 (WWJ-AM) in Detroit, joining Jackie Paige. Fillar has been a familiar voice in the market since 2018, providing sports updates on both WWJ and 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT).

His career with Audacy began in 2011 at 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) in Cleveland, where he served as host and producer. Before joining the company, he held roles as Sports Director and Program Director at 102.1 The River in West Virginia.

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “We are excited to have Chris bring his passion and energy to the morning show. Chris and Jackie are a powerful team, and we’re confident they’ll make an impact every morning while connecting with our listeners.”

Fillar added, “I’m ecstatic to take on this new role alongside Jackie and the entire fantastic morning newsroom at WWJ. It’s an honor to wake up and deliver trusted news to our listeners, and I’m humbled to work with such a great team!”