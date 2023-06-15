RAB’s Next ‘Radio Works’ Is All About Auto

The Radio Advertising Bureau is organizing the next presentation in its ongoing Radio Works webinar series, “Radio Works for Automotive Service.” This presentation aims to provide valuable insights for sellers to effectively prospect clients in this important industry.

Scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 1p ET, the presentation is free for RAB members to attend. It will also be available for on-demand viewing. Interested individuals can register for the event by clicking on the provided link.

The presentation will feature Mike Chung, the director of market intelligence at the Auto Care Association, who will offer an industry overview using data from the latest Auto Care Factbook. Dennis Broehm, the owner of Accurate Full Service Vehicle Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, will also share his experiences in building a successful business through consistent and long-term branding.

The RAB intends to provide further updates on upcoming presentations and additional initiatives in the future.