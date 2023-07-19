McDowell and Kemp Punch Out Of The Ticket In Dallas

It’s been just over one month since Norm Hitzges retired from Dallas-Ft. Worth’s 96.7 The Ticket (KTCK), and now two more personalities are leaving the Cumulus Media sports/talk. Midday hosts Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp, of The Hang Zone, have resigned after failing to negotiate a contract agreeable to all parties.

A KTCK spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that McDowell and Kemp walked after months of negotiation. The station confirmed that Donovan Lewis and Sean Bass are set to take over the slot that The Hang Zone previously filled.

McDowell, who’s been an on-air personality for The Ticket since 1999, initially started as a co-host of BaD Radio with Bob Sturm. Kemp, who joined the station in 2006, originally worked as the producer of BaD Radio. Both McDowell and Kemp started hosting The Hang Zone in 2020 when Sturm moved to the late afternoon slot.