Parrish To Retire From Atlanta’s WSB At The End Of The Month

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB-AM is losing another longtime talent. Reporter Sandra Parrish, who has spent more than thirty years at WSB, announced her impending retirement in a Facebook post. Parrish’s last day is set to be July 28.

This year has also seen the retirement of morning anchors Scott Slade and Marcy Williams from WSB.

In the post, Parrish referred to her colleagues as her extended family and acknowledged her deep connection to the station. Now 55, Parrish is preparing for her post-radio life with her husband, former WSB reporter Doug Rink. Her plans focus on personal endeavors, notably tap dancing, theater, and running their family’s rental cabin business.

Throughout her career, Parrish covered a wide range of significant stories, from tumultuous Georgia politics to the 1996 Olympics. Her reporting skills earned her a place among the Legends of Georgia Radio in 2021.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former colleague Mark Alewine, spoke highly of her work, saying, “She is an exceptional storyteller and her attention to detail is unparalleled. Sandra is simply one of the finest journalists I have ever known. And on top of that, she is an amazing human being with a heart of gold.”