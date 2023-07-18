IBA Opens Registration For 7th Cash Contest, Adds New Feature

Registration is now open for the seventh bi-annual National Cash Contest conducted by the Independent Broadcasters Association. The contest, designed to boost listener base and revenue, allows member stations to partake in a fully managed program offering daily cash prizes. The last date for registration is July 31, 6p ET.

A significant addition to this year’s contest is the text-to-win feature, developed with the aid of IBA’s digital partner, Envisionwise. This new feature aligns the contest with modern listener habits, as pointed out by Stone.

The IBA has been hosting these cash contests since Spring 2021. The contest takes place twice a year over a six-week period, with the potential to win from a prize pool of $60,000. Interested radio stations must be IBA members to take part in the contest. The IBA has simplified the registration process for both new and existing members. Full contest details will be released on August 15.

IBA President Ron Stone said, “The IBA National Cash Contest is one of the strongest benefits of being an IBA member. To be able to participate in a fully managed program like this, complete with Benztown imaging, with up to three $1,000 winners daily, cannot be beat for the minimal investment of $300 per station. No other national program even comes close. Some stations have generated 30X the investment to participate.”