Scott Jackson Returns To The Virginia Coast With Max Media

Max Media Hampton Roads is welcoming Scott Jackson back to the Virginia Beach area, where he will take over afternoons on Priority Auto Sports 94.1 (WVSP) starting Monday, July 31st.

Jackson has three decades of industry experience, including stints with the Washington Wizards Radio Network, St John’s Basketball, and Audacy DC’s The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) and 106.7 The Fan (WJFK). The broadcaster will retain his roles as the play-by-play host for Old Dominion University Men’s Basketball on ESPN+ and the Post Game Host of Washington Commanders Game Day.

Max Media Hampton Roads Operations Manager Mike “Moose” Smith remarked, “We were fortunate to find Scott! He has major market experience, already has roles with sports franchises we are associated with, works with the NFL team that many of our listeners support, and has local ties within the community. He truly is a perfect fit for us.”

“I am so excited to come back to where it all started. The 757 area has always meant a lot to me. I look forward to the opportunity of informing and entertaining the passionate sports fans in Hampton Roads once again,” said Jackson.