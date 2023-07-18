iHeart Fiesta Latina Bringing Chayanne, Menudo, & More To Miami

iHeartMedia has confirmed the return of the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina to Miami, Florida, set to take place at Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 21. The event will honor the influence of Latin music in popular culture, featuring Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo, and Chayanne. President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino, Enrique Santos, will host the event for the tenth year running.

In addition to his performance, Chayanne will be presented with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, in recognition of his positive contributions to the Latin community and beyond. The award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, TV star, and actor has used his platform to support organizations he cares about, serving as spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, actively participating in the Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Nations Human Rights for Climate Change, Women Refugees Commission, and Heroes Por la Vida. Chayanne is also an active member of the American Red Cross’ cabinet, from whom he received the Crystal Cross Award in 2018.

The event will be broadcasted live on iHeartMedia stations as well as the company’s digital platforms. As the Official Streaming Destination, Hulu will live stream the performances exclusively for its subscribers.