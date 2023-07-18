Tim Swift Returns To Bonneville In Executive Tech Role

Bonneville International has welcomed Tim Swift back to the company as the new Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology. The former WideOrbit COO will take charge of Bonneville’s data, engineering, and IT sectors, as well as spearheading its long-term strategic plan.

This appointment marks Swift’s return to Bonneville International. Prior to his stint at WideOrbit, he served as Financial Controller and Director of Business Systems & Analytics at Bonneville, contributing significantly to station acquisitions and the execution of a successful third-party sales strategy.

Recently appointed President/COO of Bonneville International Tanya Vea said, “He has a deep understanding of the industry dynamics that will be invaluable as we navigate a changing media landscape. His proven track record of driving strategic growth will be instrumental in shaping Bonneville’s future and continued success.”

Swift added, “It’s an exciting time to work in technology and I’m thrilled to return to Bonneville. I believe that strategic vision and technological advancements go hand in hand in shaping a successful future. I’m excited to work alongside such a talented, mission-driven team at Bonneville. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to continue to shape the future of our business.”

Swift’s new responsibilities begin August 7.