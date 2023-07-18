Family Life Radio Has Mother Of All Baby Showers For The Needy

Christian broadcast network Family Life Radio’s recent “Ultimate Baby Shower” campaign, resulting in donations of more than 37,000 baby-related items, including diapers, strollers, and car seats for families in need. The event was held across Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas, amassing considerable support from the network’s cross-country audience and local businesses.

The initiative saw FLR listeners either attend baby showers hosted by their local station or drop off their donations at designated locations in their respective cities. Notably, nine churches in Kansas contributed to the “baby bottle campaign,” collectively raising over $12,500.

FLR’s Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer Mike Kankelfritz said, “It’s been amazing to collaborate with our listeners for the past seven years, helping to provide hope to new moms and families in need through Family Life Radio’s Ultimate Baby Shower,”