Scott Slade Takes Leave from WSB

Scott Slade, the morning host at Cox Media’s WSB-AM (750 AM, 95.5 FM), will take a temporary leave of absence from the station, the company announced on Friday.

Cox Media said Slade’s leave will allow him to “create something new for the 101-year-old station that reflects his passion for listeners and the community.”

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me and WSB; this has been my radio home for 40 years,” Slade said on Friday. “I’m excited about what we’re going to create together for listeners, and I’m glad this will continue to be my radio home into the future. In the meantime, I look forward to sleeping in, spending more time with my family, taking up scuba diving and flying my plane.”

“There is no one else like Scott Slade,” said Jaleigh Long, the vice president and market manager for Cox Media’s Atlanta radio cluster. “His credibility, professionalism and passion for delivering the best for listeners is unmatched. I’m excited for what’s ahead as we take these next steps with Scott, our audience and our clients.”

“The S in WSB stands for Scott,” said Ken Charles, the director of branding and programming for WSB. “His dedication to the show and station, and his commitment to excellence, are unparalleled. He is truly the GOAT of morning radio!”