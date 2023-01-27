Good Parts Media Reaches Deal with KPNT

AdLarge’s Good Parts Media has reached a deal with Hubbard’s St. Louis alternative rock station KPNT (105.7 FM, The Point) to provide content through the Mr. Laughs prep service.

“Finding a high quality prep service that consistently delivers supreme content every day, is extremely hard to find in 2023,” Rizzuto, the morning show host at KPNT, said in a statement. “Mr. Laughs provides relevant bits, one-liners and hilarious news and entertainment every day. Mr. Laughs saves me hours of research and google searches each week.”

For more information about Mr. Laughs and other Good Parts Media products, e-mail [email protected].