Audacy Launches Afternoon News on LA Station

Audacy has launched a new afternoon program on its Los Angeles all-news station KNX (1070 AM, 97.1 FM).

LA’s Afternoon News will be co-anchored by Rob Archer and Karen Adams, with traffic and breaking news provided by Brian Douglas. Charles Feldman, the host of KNX In-Depth, will provide live interviews and reporting.

“Rob, Karen, Brian and Charles are the perfect team to take afternoons on KNX News to the next level in 2023 and beyond,” Jeff Federman, the regional president of Audacy Southern California, said in a statement. “They bring enormous reporting experience, perspective and humanity to the news that impacts our lives every day.”

The program will start Monday, January 30 and run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.