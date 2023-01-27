Cannon Responds to Being Dropped By Skyview

As we reported yesterday, after much fanfare back in 2019 about the launch of Nick Cannon into radio syndication, Skyview Networks quietly dropped Cannon from its talent roster at the end of 2022. Here’s what Cannon had to say about the situation.

Skyview’s explanation for dropping Cannon’s radio show was sent to Radio Ink in the following statement: “As of December 30, 2022, Nick Cannon is no longer partnered with Skyview Networks for the syndication of Nick Cannon Radio and Cannon’s Countdown. We look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with Nick on our influencer platform and wish him the best in his future radio endeavors.”

Through Cannon’s agent, Heather Cohen, shortly after our story ran Thursday, Cannon issued a response to being dropped by the network. “I will have a major announcement for you in the next few weeks. As a result, I am sad to say that I had to make the decision to wrap up Nick Cannon Radio and Cannon’s Countdown. I look forward to continuing my relationship with Skyview Networks in the influencer space. I am so grateful to all of our wonderful radio partners.”

When Cannon was launched into syndication by Skyview three years ago, it included a cover story in Radio Ink Magazine. Cannon has also hosted the NAB’s Marconi awards.