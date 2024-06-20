Sean McNally Takes Gunner’s Seat At Knoxville’s WIVK

Sean “Mac” McNally has shifted from nights to afternoons on Cumulus Media Knoxville’s WIVK 107.7. McNally steps in for Ted “Gunner” Ously, who retired on June 20 after a six-decade career in radio and twenty-five years at WIVK.

The station made the announcement on-air and on Instagram in a video with Gunner and Mac.

McNally’s radio background includes a stint as Program Director and morning host at what used to be Brewer Media’s Cat Country 95.3 (WPLZ) in Chattanooga. He was been with WIVK for eight years.

Known for his distinctive voice, Gunner also made his mark via charity work, particularly with veterans, and significant awards, including five ACM Awards and 11 CMA Awards. As he moves on, Gunner looks forward to a quieter life on a 500-acre farm in Union County, continuing his commitment to supporting veterans.

Gunner will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame on July 27.