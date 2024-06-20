Emmy Award Highlights KMJ’s 100-Year Legacy In Fresno

KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley, a documentary chronicling the century-long history of Cumulus Media’s KMJ-AM in Fresno, has received a regional Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Historical/Cultural News or Long-Form Content.

The award was presented during the Northern California Area Emmy Awards Gala in San Francisco on June 15.

The Valley PBS Original Documentary was produced by KMJ Program Director Blake Taylor, alongside Director and Producer Jeff Aiello, and Producer Laura Goodreau, and released in March 2023. This team effort was highlighted during the awards ceremony, acknowledging their detailed exploration of the station’s evolution from a music and serial program broadcaster to its modern News/Talk.

Cumulus Fresno Market Manager Patty Hixson noted, “So proud of all of those talented individuals past and present that contributed to the greatness of the KMJ brand. It’s humbling to be recognized by our peers for this honor. And a very special thank you to the Bill Tatham family for underwriting this massive project. They are truly central California and Fresno’s gem!”

KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley is available to watch for free on KMJ’s website.