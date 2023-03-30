PBS Documentary Chronicles KMJ’s First Century

As Cumulus Media’s Newstalk 580/105.9 KMJ enters its 101st year of broadcasting to Fresno and California’s Central Valley, their history has been captured in a new documentary. Produced by Valley PBS, KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley details the impact the station and its personalities have had on the region in the past century told by those personalities.

KMJ was licensed on March 23, 1922, and is one of the US’ oldest stations. The documentary is hosted by KMJ’s John Broeske and debuted on March 30th and is now available to watch on the PBS App and Valley PBS’ Youtube channel.