Cumulus Media’s Heritage Country station WYZB in Fort Walton Beach/Destin, Florida has rebranded to celebrate a ground up rebuild. Along with a new transmitter, antenna, studio, and processing, the station has a new name.

Formerly known as NASH FM 105.5, WYZB is now Y1055 – The Best Country.

Y1055 will continue syndicated mornings with Kincaid & Dallas, have middays with Program Director Hayden Green, Taryn on afternoons, and syndicated Nights With Elaina to close the day.